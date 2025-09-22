Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

