Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $755.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $740.49 and a 200 day moving average of $672.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

