Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 51,687 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,951,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.94 and its 200 day moving average is $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.