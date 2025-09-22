Palacios Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,011 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $415.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

