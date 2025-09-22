Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $190.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

