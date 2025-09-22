Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

