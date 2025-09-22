Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8%

SLB opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

