Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 123708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODV. Stifel Canada raised shares of Osisko Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Development has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Osisko Development Price Performance

About Osisko Development

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

