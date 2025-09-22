OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 51334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

