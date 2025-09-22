Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, August 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Omeros Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OMER opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Omeros by 11.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

