Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

