Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 9,797 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 995,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCS stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.