Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $96.49.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

