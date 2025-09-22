Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 675 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 972,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 252,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.