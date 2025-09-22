Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

