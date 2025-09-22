Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.06% of Gulfport Energy worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $13,257,000.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GPOR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $167.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.