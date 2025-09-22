Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.42 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.56 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

