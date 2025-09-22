Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 14,695 Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

