Northland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.