Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

