Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.