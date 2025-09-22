MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $104.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.