MY Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MY Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $480.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.43. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

