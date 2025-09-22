MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of MKSI opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08. MKS has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $132.44.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $917,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,391,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MKS by 843.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 690,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 617,113 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,320,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 146.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after buying an additional 542,094 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

