Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

