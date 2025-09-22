Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 520 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,225,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

