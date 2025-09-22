Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. KGI Securities downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

