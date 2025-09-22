Micron Technology (MU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $11.0485 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $162.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CLG LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

