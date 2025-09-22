Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

VFLO opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

