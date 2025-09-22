Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $305.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

