Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $216.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

