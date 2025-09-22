McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MCK opened at $698.07 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $695.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

