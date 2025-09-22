McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $698.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.81. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

