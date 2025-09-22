McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 306,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

