McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its stake in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

