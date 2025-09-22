McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

