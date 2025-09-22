McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,671 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $98.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

