McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.55.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $546.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.42 and a twelve month high of $571.57. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average is $477.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

