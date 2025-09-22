MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ MXL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. MaxLinear has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 20.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $5,894,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

