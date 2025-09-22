MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $201.72, with a volume of 22231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.84.

MasTec Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,070. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 62.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1,544.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

