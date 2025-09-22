MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stock Position Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $200.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.