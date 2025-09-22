Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

