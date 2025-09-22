Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.15. The company has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $328.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

