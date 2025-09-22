Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $480.83 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.71.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

