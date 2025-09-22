Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,539,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 252,973 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.