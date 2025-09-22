Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 119,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

CSCO opened at $68.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

