Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $175,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,935.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,961.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,907.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.