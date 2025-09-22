Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 213.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 281.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.