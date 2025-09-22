LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of LX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $500.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 33.0% in the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,884,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $44,048,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,865,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 207.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,419,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,088 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

