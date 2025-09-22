Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $6,158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $113.71 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

